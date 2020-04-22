UniCredit taking €900 million loan-loss provision as it forecasts eurozone GDP to drop 13%

UniCredit , Italy’s largest bank, on Wednesday said it will take an additional loan-loss provision of 900 million euros ($977 million) for the first quarter as it models the economic impact of COVID-19. For the eurozone, UniCredit sees GDP dropping 13%, followed by a 10% recovery in 2021, which is a more conservative assumption than the International Monetary Fund. UniCredit shares edged higher in Milan trade.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

