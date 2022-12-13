United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase 787 Dreamliners from Boeing Co. , with the option to purchase 100 more. The agreement is “the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history,” according to United’s press release. Boeing shares are up 2.7% in premarket trading, while United’s are up 0.9%. United anticipates that it will take delivery of the plans between 2024 and 2032. “The firm order for 787 aircraft addresses United’s current widebody aircraft replacement needs through the next decade – their greatly improved maintenance and fuel burn economics will further United’s efforts to improve its overall cost profile,” United said in its release. The company also exercised options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026, and it ordered 56 more Max planes that are to be delivered in 2027 and 2028. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story