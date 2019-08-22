VMware Inc. has been snapping up cloud-focused startups while making deals with former enemies like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. for months, but changes at the software company hit a new level on Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- VMware shopping spree lands $5 billion in public cloud-software companies - August 22, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Google takes down more than 200 YouTube channels linked to Hong Kong disinformation - August 22, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: MLB prohibits its players from participating in Venezuela’s winter league - August 22, 2019