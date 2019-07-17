Want to land your dream job? Learn from San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers

Sowers’s goal was to coach in the NFL and she achieved it through hard work and seeing opportunities where others didn’t.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: President Trump says he’s no fan of Epstein, but they seem to be having a great time in this Mar-a-Lago party clip - July 17, 2019
- Key Words: Facebook’s Libra could be more dangerous than 9/11, congressman says - July 17, 2019
- Oil prices end lower as U.S. crude supplies fall less than expected and product stocks climb - July 17, 2019