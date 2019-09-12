Wm. Morrison profit jumps 49%, expands Amazon partnership

For the 26 weeks ended Aug. 4, the British grocer made a pretax profit of 202 million pounds ($249.3 million) compared with GBP136 million during the same period in fiscal 2019.
