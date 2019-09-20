YouTube backtracks on verification changes

Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube ditched massive changes to its verification system Friday afternoon following a backlash from creators who use the video platform. “While rolling out improvements to this program, we completely missed the mark,” a blog post released by the Google service on Friday reads. “We’re sorry for the frustration that this caused.” Specifically, YouTube will not make all creators appeal to keep the badge that signifies verification if they already have it. YouTube will also maintain rules allowing any channel with more than 100,000 subscribers to apply for verification; the service had announced plans to change the standard for verification to one that “prioritizes verifying prominent channels that have a clear need for proof of authenticity.” YouTube still plans to change the appearance of the verification badge, though that change has been pushed back to next year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

