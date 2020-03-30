Yum Brands braves the high-yield market with first junk bond deal since early March

Yum Brands Inc. braved the high-yield bond market on Monday with news that it has commenced an offering of $500 millin of senior notes due in 2025. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes. The operator of Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants is the first high-yield issuer to hit the market since March 4, according to the Financial Times. The company said earlier it will pay $1,000 bonuses to restaurant general manager, financed partially by Chief Executive David Gibbs’ agreement to forgo his salary for the rest of 2020. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

