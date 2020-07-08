Zig-Zag parent company reports record sales during pandemic

Turning Point Brands Inc. , which makes Zig-Zag rolling papers and other smoking-related products, announced Wednesday afternoon that it expects to report record revenue for the just-completed quarter. In conjunction with the announcement of a public offering of 2 million shares from investors, the company revealed that it expects second-quarter revenue to top $100 million, a level the company has never previously reached for a quarter. The total is well ahead of the company’s stated expectations of $81 million to $87 million as well as the average analyst estimate of $85 million, according to FactSet. “In the Smoking segment, sales benefitted from increased consumption, new product penetration and recently implemented growth initiatives which offset the COVID-related supply chain disruption experienced in the MYO cigar wraps business,” the company disclosed in its announcement. Shares increased more than 10% in after-hours trading immediately following the announcement, after closing with an 8.4% gain at $26.46. The stock has declined 7.5% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has dropped 2.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

