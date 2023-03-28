It has formed a small rising wedge pattern on the four-hour chart. The AUD/NZD exchange rate drifted upwards on Tuesday morning after the latest Australian retail sales data. It rose to a high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD forms a rising wedge pattern as Australia retail sales slip - March 28, 2023
- NZD/USD approaches 0.6250 as USD Index resumes downside journey - March 28, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cross 0.6215 EMA confluence to retake control - March 27, 2023