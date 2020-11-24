AUD/NZD hits 7-month low on RBNZ house price news

AUD/NZD drops to the lowest level since April 14. New Zealand proposes adding house prices to central bank remit, sending the NZD higher. The bid tone around the Kiwi strengthened, pushing AUD/NZD …
