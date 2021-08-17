AUD/NZD has corrected a significant part of the recent bullish impulse. The bulls will be looking for an optimal entry point for the day ahead. AUD/NZD is moving into a phase of consolidation into a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls eye an upside extension - August 16, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD runs out of steam but maintains bullish outlook - August 16, 2021
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD maintains bullish bias with focus on 1.6800 level - August 16, 2021