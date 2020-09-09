AUD/NZD is moving higher after essentially holding above the ‘neckline’ to the recently completed in-range base above 1.0866/81. We look for a fresh move higher from here, with the recent high seen at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD to move higher above the 1.11 level – Credit Suisse - September 9, 2020
- NZD/USD bears attack 0.6600 amid further blow to risks, eyes China CPI - September 8, 2020
- Equity markets tumble further. NZD falls over -1% with the risk-off backdrop. GBP remains under pressure on Brexit concerns - September 8, 2020