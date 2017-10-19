AUD/NZD surges to new 2017 high

The AUD/NZD has enjoyed a massive rally today, rising a good 270 pips from the low to the high. It all started with stronger-than-expected employment data from Australia, which helped to boost the AUD earlier in the day. Employment in Australia climbed by …
