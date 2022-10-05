The contrast between the more hawkish-than-expected Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s surprisingly dovish rate decision is likely to send the AUD/NZD cross lower in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBNZ likely to tip AUD/NZD lower - October 4, 2022
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are moving in as bird losing flight - October 4, 2022
- AUD/NZD plunges to near 1.1250 as RBNZ hikes OCR for the fifth time by 50 bps - October 4, 2022