EUR/NZD strengthened on Friday as kiwi dollar was weighed down by slide in global stock market . Pair traded in 1.6732 /1.6914 range and was last trading at 1.6885 . Technical signals are bullish as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD longs hold the higher ground despite soured risk - January 21, 2022
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD buoyancy keeps consolidation intact, set for further gains - January 21, 2022
- NZD/USD stable in 0.6725 area after Thursday/Friday’s APac session drop, next week’s Fed meeting & NZ CPI data eyed - January 21, 2022