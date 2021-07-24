EUR/NZD declined on Friday as dovish ECB meeting outcome and fears over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on the pair. The pair traded down to 1.6835 and was around there into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
FxWirePro: EUR/NZD under pressure after early buying dries up, knocking on door of key support
EUR/NZD declined on Friday as dovish ECB meeting outcome and fears over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on the pair. The pair traded down to 1.6835 and was around there into …