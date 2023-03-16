GBP/NZDsteadied on Wednesday as markets firmed as contagion fears waned. GBP/NZD gains near 23.6%fib,consolidation likely to continue while market seeks fresh factors.. GBP/NZD has seen a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bulls shrug off fresh banking turmoil, consolidates around 1.9560 - March 16, 2023
- NZD rebound done, falls through 62 USc - March 16, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from 200-SMA below 0.620 - March 15, 2023