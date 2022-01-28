Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.43% lower on the day at 0.6555 at around 10:00 GMT, outlook bearish. The pair extends bearish streak for the 7th straight session, hits fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends weakness to test 15-month low, further downside on cards - January 28, 2022
- NZD/USD to challenge strong support at the 0.65 level – ANZ - January 28, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Oversold RSI backs corrective pullback to previous support - January 28, 2022