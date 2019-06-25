EUR/USD trades modestly flat just below the 1.14 handle, with the bias leaning to the downside amid lack of fresh catalysts and ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The spot could pick up fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD Needs to Break 1.9159 for Bearish Continuation - June 25, 2019
- FxWirePro: Kiwis monetary policy preview – Deploy debit put spreads to hedge NZD/JPY ahead of RBNZ - June 25, 2019
- FxWirePro: NZD/JPY bearish trade setup as minor trend goes out of inverse saucer, major trend slides through descending wedge - June 25, 2019