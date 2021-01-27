GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Edges Higher as Risk Sentiment Falls Ahead of Fed Decision. The Pound to New Zealand Dollar rose by 0.3% today, with the pairing currently fluctuating around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- GBP/NZD Outlook: Pound To New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Ahead Of FED - January 27, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD grinding higher as GBP benefits from vaccine rollout - January 27, 2021
- NZD/USD: Important Test for New Zealand Dollar Developing - January 27, 2021