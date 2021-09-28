Technical indicators flag a semblance of stability, which may see GBP/NZD ranging within a broad 1.9277-1.9758, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, reports. “A quick glance at the MACD indicator …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD: Range hemming broadly within the 1.9277-1.9758 contours – DBS Bank - September 28, 2021
- Positive NZD reaction to GDP spike short-lived - September 28, 2021
- Outlook mixed for NZD/USD – UOB - September 28, 2021