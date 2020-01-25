Shoppers are one step closer to skipping checkout queues forever with New Zealand technology start-up IMAGR raising $14m NZD in its pre-series A funding round. IMAGR is the creator of the SmartCart …
Global technology heavy-weight backs Kiwi automated checkout
