Early in today’s Asian session, New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson wrote to RBNZ Governor Orr and asked him to factor in house price stability when considering monetary policy. As a result …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Asks for Help, NZD Likes It: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, EUR/NZD - November 25, 2020
- JPMorgan Multi Income (mth) – NZD (hedged) (0P0000WFMY.NZ) - November 25, 2020
- RBNZ is pushing NZD higher - November 25, 2020