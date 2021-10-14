New Zealand Dollar Talking PointsNZD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the dovish rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Outlook Confined by Defined Range - October 13, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD bearish until there is a daily close above key level - October 13, 2021
- NZD/USD hit five days high near 0.6970 as USD falls - October 13, 2021