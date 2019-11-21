NZD/USD: a move above 0.6465 loses consensus – UOB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.11, trading at the highest since November 5. Hopes that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are improving the market mood and weighing on the safe-haven dollar. GBP/USD is …
