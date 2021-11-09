As regards the price momentum, the latest rebound in the RSI and the Stochastics suggest upside pressures may dominate, though the bulls will probably need to clear the nearby 0.7215 resistance to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls look to return, next target at 0.7215 [Video] - November 9, 2021
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD struggles to extend previous session’s gains, risk-off poses major headwind - November 9, 2021
- NZD/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined above mid-0.7100s - November 9, 2021