NZD/USD was testing the 0.6270s in a soft US dollar environment. The RBNZ still have a job on its hands. NZD/USD is higher into the close of the New York session by some 0.5% after rallying from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD bulls testing upper boundaries of the 0.62s on weak US Dollar and hawkish RBNZ - March 23, 2023
- NZD short: The US hard landing hedge? - March 23, 2023
- NZD/USD analysis: Retest and fail at 0.6275 daily resistance? [Video] - March 23, 2023