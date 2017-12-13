NZD/USD defends 0.7000 post-China data dump

NZ Treasury GDP downward revisions offset better China data. DXY stabilizes post-Fed sell-off. US retail sales in focus. The NZD/USD pair defends the 0.70 handle following the release of the Chinese data dump, as the sentiment remains weighed down by the …
