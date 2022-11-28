China’s anti-Covid curbs protests have impacted commodity-linked currencies. The NZD/USD pair has built a cushion around 0.6220 after a gap-down opening as China’s anti-Covid lockdown protests …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD finds cushion around 0.6220, downside seems favored amid China’s Covid concerns - November 27, 2022
- RBA’s Gov. Lowe: I am uncertain about the labour market and price reaction to supply shock - November 27, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack fortnight-old support above 0.6200 - November 27, 2022