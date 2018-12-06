Kiwi faltering further, down into weekly lows as risk aversion remains taut. It’s been a quiet week for the NZD on the economic calendar, leaving the Kiwi exposed to sentiment flows. NZD/USD is tradin…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD heading lower in early Thursday action, ticking into 0.6880 - December 5, 2018
- NZD – ICYMI, Fonterra cut their milk price payment forecast - December 5, 2018
- NZD/USD back below 50% Fibo, carving out fresh lows in thin trade headed in to early Asia - December 5, 2018