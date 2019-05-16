EUR/USD is trading at a 10-day low below 1.1180. The USD is gaining ground as the trade war between the US and China has no end in sight. The euro suffers from growing worries about Italy. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD inches closer to 2019 low of 0.6525 as greenback continues to gather strength
EUR/USD is trading at a 10-day low below 1.1180. The USD is gaining ground as the trade war between the US and China has no end in sight. The euro suffers from growing worries about Italy. GBP/USD is …