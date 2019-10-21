NZD/USD remains bid despite the dismal New Zealand consumer spending data. Markets expect the RBNZ to deliver a rate cut before the year-end. The PBOC kept interest rates unchanged at 4.20% earlier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD jumps above 0.64 despite below-forecast New Zealand consumer spending - October 20, 2019
- AUD/NZD bears in control to the 200 HMA - October 20, 2019
- NZD/U.S. dollar breaks longterm barrier at 0.63450 - October 20, 2019