NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle previous hurdle above 0.7200 amid rumors over AU-NZ travel bubble

Upbeat Momentum backs the bulls but chatters over New Zealand’s border restrictions probe recent upside. NZD/USD eases to 0.7220, after refreshing the weekly high with 0.7229, during early Thursday.
