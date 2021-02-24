NZD/USD is perched at the top of the canopy leading into the RBNZ. Bulls will be looking for an upside extension on a less dovish outcome. The following is an analysis of the hourly time frame and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls reload ahead of RBNZ - February 23, 2021
- NZD/USD consolidates close to cycle highs above 0.7300 ahead of RBNZ rate decision - February 23, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD gives back chunk of early gains, eyes another drop - February 23, 2021