NZD/USD bears could be about to make their moves. Bulls eye a run to test 0.6300 while above 0.6250. As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: The Bird is in full flight, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek out 0.6300 while bears eye signs of distribution - November 24, 2022
- NZD/USD: Bullish Trajectory Gathers As U.S Fed Clears Path - November 24, 2022
- NZD pushes even higher but now looking overbought - November 24, 2022