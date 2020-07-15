NZD/USD Price Analysis: Jumps 0.4%, golden cross on the daily chart

NZD/USD’s daily chart shows a golden cross of 50- and 200-day SMAs. Crossovers are lagging indicators and move above 0.66 is needed to revive a bullish trend. NZD/USD is trading a …
