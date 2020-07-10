NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi getting tired of pressuring near recent top at the 0.6600 area

Kiwi continues to pressure the 0.6600 area, unable to break higher. Highest weekly close since January supports NZD/USD bullish bias. The NZD/USD continues to trader near 0.6580/0 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: