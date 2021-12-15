NZD/USD bounces off an intraday low of 0.6732, also the yearly bottom, to consolidate the daily losses around 0.6745 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair remains on the back foot ever since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 2021 low on the way to 0.6700 - December 14, 2021
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Hovers around 76.50s amid a risk-off market mood - December 14, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD consolidating around 1.9620, bias is bullish - December 14, 2021