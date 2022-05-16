NZD/USD prints fresh highs, remains below 0.6300

NZD/USD flat on Monday, holds onto Friday’s gains. US stocks slide, stay away from recent lows. US data: unexpected contraction in the Empire Manufacturing. The NZD/USD climbed to 0.6295 during the …
