New Zealand’s Business NZ PSI, Visitor Arrivals dropped, China data in focus. Chatters over US Inflation, RBNZ’s rate hike will be important as well. NZD/USD struggles to carry Friday’s upbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD seesaws around 0.7050 ahead of China Retail Sales, Industrial Production - November 14, 2021
- NZD soft, encountering multiple headwinds - November 14, 2021
- NZD/USD Gyrates at Support as Economic Strength Bolsters RBNZ Rate Hike Bets - November 13, 2021