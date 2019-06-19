NZD/USD has retraced nearly 25% of the recent drop. Recovery could be short-lived if the Fed fails to match dovish expectations. New Zealand’s growth rate likely ticked higher in the first quarter. …
NZD/USD: Sell-off stalls ahead of the Fed and NZ GDP
