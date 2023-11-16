The Kiwi’s pullback below the 0.6000 handle leaves the NZD/USD exposed to further downside, with the pair at risk of getting pulled back through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and into the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD slips below 0.6000 as risk appetite crumples - November 16, 2023
- NZD/USD: Eruption Higher Followed By A Pull Back For Traders - November 16, 2023
- The travel writer ‘secrets’ that have changed the way I travel - November 16, 2023