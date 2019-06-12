EUR/USD is consolidating above 1.13 ahead of Draghi’s speech and key US data releases. The gains in the spot, however, will likely be short-lived, if the US reports a better-than-expected consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD technical analysis: 4H 100MA, 61.8% Fibo. can trigger pullback
EUR/USD is consolidating above 1.13 ahead of Draghi’s speech and key US data releases. The gains in the spot, however, will likely be short-lived, if the US reports a better-than-expected consumer …