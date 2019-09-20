NZD/USD drops to fresh two-week low amid bearish MACD. A fresh monthly low will favor declines to support-lines stretched from May and June 2019. NZD/USD drops to a fresh two-week low, near to monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Bearish MACD shifts focus to multi-month-old support-lines - September 20, 2019
- NZD/USD moves sideways in narrow band above 0.63 - September 19, 2019
- NZD/USD Daily Support holds the key - September 19, 2019