EUR/USD holds above the 2018- 2019 downtrend but struggles below the 200 week ma at 1.1347 and confluence with the 200 day ma at 1.1364. Bulls can run towards 1.1570 2019 high as there is no …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD technical analysis: Breaks above 50-hour MA hurdle
EUR/USD holds above the 2018- 2019 downtrend but struggles below the 200 week ma at 1.1347 and confluence with the 200 day ma at 1.1364. Bulls can run towards 1.1570 2019 high as there is no …