The New Zealand Dollar has broken support that has been holding it up since mid-May, hinting that deeper losses against the currency’s US namesake area ahead. The drop came amid broad-based risk aversion after US Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Six-Month Support Gives Way - November 19, 2017
- AUD/NZD: consolidates around 1.1100, watching for bullish resumption – Westpac - November 19, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Central Bank Divergence Weighing on Aussie, Kiwi - November 19, 2017