NZD/USD bulls move in to test mid-week highs. US red news on the calendar will be key for the pair to end the week. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6500 and is 0.3% higher at the start of Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD traders get set for US PCE, eye the Fed as well as key NZ wages next week - January 26, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Get set for a volatility expansion - January 26, 2023
- Australian Dollar: AUD Higher, NZD Lower As CPI Readings Diverge - January 26, 2023