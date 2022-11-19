In the United States, it’s going for $179.99 USD, and will be available in Australia and New Zealand soon for $319.00 AUD or $369.00 NZD. So it makes a tonne of sense that Razer is also offering the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FOREX-Dollar bounces as U.S. economy sends mixed signals; sterling drops - November 19, 2022
- Dairy prices, volumes rise at second November auction- GDT events - November 19, 2022
- Our favourite MMO mouse just got better - November 19, 2022