The Pound Sterling to New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate was lifted by speculation over the possibility of an emergency UK government which could prevent a no-deal Brexit While a sense of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Outlook For The Pound New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate – GBP/NZD Benefits From Signs Of Slowing NZ Growth - August 18, 2019
- NZD/USD creeps lower as dollar holds more firm ahead of US Q2 GDP data release - August 18, 2019
- Allianz Flexi Asia Bond AM (H2-NZD) NZD - August 17, 2019