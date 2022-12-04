The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate was particularly volatile last week, as mixed data combined with central bank overtones and external pressures alternately buoyed and weighed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound New Zealand Dollar 5-Day Forecast: GBP/NZD Exchange Rate Trades Erratically As NZ Data Disappoints - December 3, 2022
- NZD/USD conquers 0.6400 amidst a risk-off mood, post US NFP report - December 2, 2022
- NZD/USD: Next major target level is 0.6450 – ANZ - December 2, 2022